Dean, Mary

Dean (Middendorf), Mary Josephine



Mary Josephine Dean, age 84, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on October 22, 2024 at Kettering Hospital in Hamilton. She was born on April 26, 1940 in Hamilton, the daughter of Robert J. and Josephine C. (Oldiges) Middendorf. She attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1958. On December 28, 1963, she married Victor "Vic" L. Dean in St. Joseph Church and he preceded her in death on June 24, 2022. She was employed for 39 years as a secretary for Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, retiring in 1997. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church. She is survived by her caregivers, Mary and Dick Tharp; one brother, Robert "Pete" (Chris) Middendorf; one sister, Linda Middendorf; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters, Donna Middendorf and Betty Keller; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Gertrude Smith, Katherine Mulcahey, Rita Streit, Marge Streit, Julia Sprader, and Merle, Donald, LeRoy and Edward Dean. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 5-7 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, OH with Father Elsbrendt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Joseph School. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



