DEAN, McKenzie

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DEAN,

McKenzie Christina

2, of Springfield, passed away peacefully and suddenly on

Friday, May 21, 2021, in Dayton Children's Hospital. She was born December 17, 2018, to Shawn Dean and Alexis Martin. In addition to her parents,

survivors include her paternal grandmother, Michelle Dean; maternal grandmother, Mary and Charlie Keeton; maternal grandfather, Michael and Sara Martin; great-grandparents, Shirley Stevenson, Billie Hubbard and Donald Thompson; one cousin and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. She was preceded in death by a great-uncle, Robert C. Hubbard; great-grandmother, Linda Martin and a great-aunt, Shelly Eversole. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

