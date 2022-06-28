DEAN Victor L. "Vic"



Age 82, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born on January 28, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Leo and Mary Irene (Fite) Dean. He was educated in St. Joseph School, graduating from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea. On December 28, 1963, he married Mary Jo Middendorf. He was employed at Rose Automotive (Ed Larkin Motors) for many years retiring in 2005. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, having served on many church committees. Vic was very devoted to his family and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Vic is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; his caregivers, Mary and Dick Tharp; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Middendorf and Pete (Chris) Middendorf; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Gertrude Smith, Katherine Mulcahey, Rita Streit, Margaret Streit, Julia Spreader, Merle, Donald, LeRoy and Robert Dean. Visitation will be on Thursday June 30, 2022, from 6-8 pm at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday July 1, 2022, at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton with Fr. Jim Elsbrendt, officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Joseph School or Hospice of Cincinnati Hamilton Unit. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to



