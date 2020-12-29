DEARDORFF, Lehrine, F.



Age 93 of Hamilton passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at the Bradford Place. She was born in Pickaway County, Ohio, on September 30, 1927, the daughter of Richard Lehr Wade and Mary (Eisel) Wade and was a 1945 graduate of St. Vincent dePaul High school. On July 30, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, she married Donald J. Deardorff who preceded her in death on August 18, 2010. Mrs. Deardorff was an active member of Queen of Peace Church, the Bereavement Committee, church choir, and CRHP.



Survivors include her children, Mary Jo (Tom) Graham, Philip (Connie) Deardorff, Julia Duncan (Jerry Wood), Kathleen (Steve) Smith, Steven Deardorff, Dennis (Beverly) Deardorff, and Timothy (Terri) Deardorff; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was also survived by two sisters, Theresa Krempel, and Margaret Ogg. Her parents, two sisters, Louise Flowers and Harriet Brown, and a brother, Richard Wade, also preceded her in death.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Wednesday in Queen of Peace Church for immediate family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Queen of Peace School. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



