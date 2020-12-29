DEARTH, Theodore J. "Ted"



Age 87, of Lebanon, died



Friday, December 25, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1933, in Middletown, to parents Leroy and



Edna (Yenser) Dearth Sr. Ted served in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years, entering during the Korean War. He served in the Strategic Air Command and was stationed in various locations including Japan and England. After his military service, Ted graduated from Middletown High School in 1963 and went on to attend Miami University Middletown. He was employed by Armco Steel (AK Steel) in the payroll department and retired in 1991. Ted also owned a part-time Tax Preparation Service in Middletown, G&M Tax Service for more than 20 years. Ted and his wife Mary Ann married in Christ United Methodist Church in Middletown in 1969. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed traveling with his wife and their entire family. Ted was an avid fan of classical music, opera, and ballet. He loved being with and helping people. A volunteer with many non-profit organizations, Ted generously supported many local and international causes. Ted was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann (Frey); his parents; two brothers, Bob and Marvin Dearth; and one sister, Carol Turner. He is survived by sisters, Betty Burke & Geraldine Basford; brother Leroy Dearth Jr.; four children,



Patrick (Susan) Smith, Deborah (Jeff) Dunfee, Karen (Kevin) Campbell & Kathleen (Daron) Binkley; three grandchildren, Madeline (Drew) Dunfee-Farr, Harriet Smith & Simon Smith; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends, including many friends at Otterbein Lebanon Retirement Community where he resided for the past five years. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 30th at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery (Section 28) Middletown, Ohio with Pastor Tom Mellott officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The Metropolitan Opera House, 30 Lincoln Center, New York, NY 10023 - OR- Save the Children Fund, 501 Kings Highway East Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825 - OR - PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society), 6302 Crossings Boulevard, Monroe, OH 45050 - OR - Otterbein Lebanon Benevolent Care Fund, in memory of Theodore Dearth, 580 N. State Route 741, Lebanon, OH 45036. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com