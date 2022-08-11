DEATON, David Earl



Of Kettering, Ohio, died on August 5, 2022, at the age of 86. Dave was born in Buckhorn, KY, to Clifton and Hazel Deaton. He was well known for his handyman and woodworking skills, but above all he was most known for his character. He was quite often described as "the kindest man I ever knew". Dave loved his family more than anything. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. Following his military service he had a long career with Dayton Press. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 598 and a longstanding Mason with Alpha Lodge F & AM 729. Dave and his wife, Jada, were long-term members of Belmont United Methodist Church and the Homebuilder's Class. Dave was preceded in death by brothers Danny Wayne Deaton and Clifton Deaton, Jr., sisters Betty Sue Edwards, Vesta Jean Combs, Alma Ray Brewer, Christine Stacy, Jeanette Louise Fugate, Anna Ruth Meadows, and Caroline Watts. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jada, a daughter Pamela (Danny) Pennington, grandchildren Brittney (Matthew) Kennard and Alexander (Taylor) Pennington, great-grandchildren Heidi Kennard and Savannah Kennard, one sister Mary Ellen Ritchie of Franklin, Ohio, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 11:00AM to 12:00PM on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429. A funeral service will follow at 12:00PM. David will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Matthew 25 in support of the Appalachian flood efforts. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

