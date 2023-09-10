Deaton, Elizabeth

Deaton (Bolton), Elizabeth Johannah "Beth"



Elizabeth Johannah (Bolton) Deaton, age 57, of Fuquay-Varina, NC passed away on July 17, 2023. Beth was born in Lima, Ohio on September 13, 1965. (1984 Graduate of Fairmont High School, Kettering, Ohio). She married in 1987 and began a 36-year journey with her husband and children traveling the world as a military family.



Beth was known for her charismatic and colorful personality. She could brighten anyone's mood in an instant with her contagious smile and bright blue eyes. Beth never met a stranger. She loved her family fiercely and was the best daughter, wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend. She loved spontaneous adventures, travel, patriotic celebrations, community events, and quiet moments on the back patio. Beth lived a wonderful and extraordinary life filled with adventure, travel, family, friends, laughter, and love. A life well lived and loved by many.



Beth's strong will and courage to live life will be tremendously missed by all that know and love her.



Beth is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley J. (Heitz) Bolton and mother-in-law Linda J. (Melton) Deaton. She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, (MSgt) Troy L. Deaton; sons, Daniel L. Deaton (grandchild, Evra A. Deaton), (AO1) Sean A. Deaton; stepdaughter Jaime L. Deaton; father, James J. Bolton (Janet) and father-in-law Ernest L. Deaton; sisters, Julia A. Maletic (Michael) and Ann M. Barone (Richard); brother-in-law, Terry L. Deaton (Renae'); nieces and nephews: Steven, John (Abigail), Hannah, Jaxon, and Madeline (Christian).



Services are on September 30, 2023 - Visitation with family begins at 9:30 am with Mass at 10:30 am, St Charles Borromeo Parish, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering, Ohio. Interment immediately following @ Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, Ohio. A celebration of Life will be held from 1- 3 pm at Marion's Piazza Centerville, Ohio.



If unable to attend in person, join us in prayer and participate virtually at http://www.stcharles-kettering.org.



Charitable gifts can be made in Beth's name to the Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care, Pittsboro, North Carolina 27312.



