DEATON, Joshua A.

Joshua A. Deaton, of Petoskey, MI, age 31, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Connie Sroufe, James Deaton, and Beth McNutt. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at St. Mary Catholic Church, 14200 E. Old US 12, Chelsea, MI. Mass will be

private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, in memo, put Flint Mission. Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, MI. Full obit at


www.mitchellfuneral.com


