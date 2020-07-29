DeBANTO, Thomas Charles Thomas Charles DeBanto, beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Born December 11th, 1935, passed away peacefully July 26th 2020. His final days were at St. Leonard's under hospice care in Dayton and the family was blessed to be able to spend time with him there. Tom was born in Dayton and spent the rest of his life in the suburb of Kettering. He was employed by Huffy Bicycles where he was a designer and had worked various other jobs doing graphic design. He was also an adjunct instructor at the University of Dayton where he graduated from in 1958. His father, 4 kids, and grandson were also UD alumni and one granddaughter currently attending UD following in his footsteps. Tom enjoyed time with his family, jogging, woodworking, and watching faithfully Dayton Flyers basketball. Tom was married to his wife, Janet Louise Schaefer on June 14th 1958, and spent many years together enjoying their kids and grandkids. He is survived by his 4 children, Scott, Todd, John, and Lianne; and his grandchildren, Michael, Megan, Jordan, Payton, Morgan, and Bailey. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the charity of their choice. The funeral will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429, Friday, July 31st, visitation 10:00 to 11:30 AM, service immediately following. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

