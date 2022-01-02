Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

DeBARONE-RING, Elissa

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DeBARONE-RING, Elissa

Age 72, of Denver, CO, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. Elissa led a monumentally accomplished life as a Director of Communications in Health Care, a Grant Writer for Non-Profits, and as a Professor of Communications. She was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church for many years.

Elissa was known for her fiery personality, her relentless work-ethic, her calm stoicism, her selfless generosity, and most importantly her Italian-style

hospitality, which has been helping everyone break their diets since 1973. Anyone that knew her would agree that she was a force to be reckoned with. Her influence as a writer and

educator will light the way for generations to come.

Elissa was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steven J.; and parents, Aldo and Elena DeBarone. She is survived by her son, Marc V. Ring and his fiancé, Jenna Bonisolli, her grandson Breck Kelly-Ring, and a gaggle of the most wonderful friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4th from 5:00-7:00 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

A Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will

follow at Dayton Country Club from 1:30-3:30 PM.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association (ALZ.org) in Elissa's memory.

"….Nothing gold can stay." - Robert Frost

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Laufersweiler, Joyce
2
FUNK, Matthew
3
BRUBAKER, Carol
4
BRICKLES, Beverly
5
COTTON, Tyrone
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top