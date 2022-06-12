DeBOE, Rose Lucille



80, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10:08 p.m. at



Dayspring. She was born on



August 16, 1941, in Cedarville, Ohio, the daughter of Alonzo and Dorine Walker. Rose



enjoyed spending time with her family, watching sports, reading a good novel, gardening, sewing, cooking and



baking. Rose is survived by her daughter, Tamara Parker; granddaughter, Ashley Yancey; her siblings: Bernice Walker, Jean Walker, Martin Walker and Mary Ann Walker-Patrick; and loving nieces, nephews, family and friends who made up the entirety of her world. She is preceded in death by her



parents; her siblings: William Walker, Charlene Walker-Lewis, Lawrence Walker, John Walker, Judith Walker, Kathleen Walker-Smith, Paul Walker, Richard Walker, Thomas Walker and Joann Walker. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



