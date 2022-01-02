DeBORD, Ishmael



Age 79 of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born in Malone, Kentucky, on November 27, 1942, to the late Edgar and Edith (Williams) DeBord. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio. Ishmael graduated from Garfield High School (Hamilton, Ohio), class of 1960, and Cincinnati Barber College in 1964. He began his barbering career in 1965, then joined Squire Barber Service (Middletown) in 1968, where he continued his career for more than 50 years. He retired in December 2018, after having a



career that nurtured life-long friendships with many who knew him as "Charley". His hobbies were nature watching, hunting, and fishing, but mostly he just enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Ishmael is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Sheila (Jackson) DeBord. The two were married in 1965 and happily shared their lives together for 56 years. He is also survived by 3 children, Gary (Ronda) DeBord of Carlisle, Kimberly DeBord of Franklin, and Deanne (Matthew) Weber of Springboro; 5 grandchildren, Corey (Halley) and Justin DeBord, Elijah,



Zachary, and Emma Weber; and many nieces, nephews,



cousins, and friends, all whom he loved deeply. Ishmael was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers (Mitchel, Harold, Paul, Jimmy), and 6 sisters (Rudell, Kathleen, Pauline, Anita, Ruth, Janey Lou). Visitation will be from 5 pm to 8 pm on



Friday, January 7th 2022. Funeral Services to be held on



Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at 10 am. Both will be at



Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio. Pastor Larry Lambes will preside.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory.



