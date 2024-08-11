DeCamp, Ronald W



of Dayton, OH passed away on August 5th, 2024 in Tampa, FL.



Ronald was born in Grand Rapids Michigan to Bert and Martha DeCamp on November 6th, 1933. He graduated from Kelloggsville High school. He had his own guitar shop at the age of 16 and taught music lessons, he later formed a Polka Band and played on local TV stations and at weddings. He then joined the Air Force and graduated from the Air Force Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. He married his devoted wife, Jean W. Lambert on March 15, 1958, in Nashville, Tennessee. He became a pilot for the Air Force flying B-25's, DC-3's and dropping paratroopers. After an honorable discharge, he worked for 26 years in civil service as an Aeronautical Engineer, designing fighter aircraft partnering with NASA on the Boeing F-111 Mission Adaptive Wing and was a program manager in the Flight Dynamics Laboratory at Wright Patterson AFB. He retired as Lt. Col in the USAF Reserves. He achieved many awards and accolades for his works for the USAF. One of his notable program achievements, the Grumman X29 forward swept wing fighter jet, was displayed at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC and is now at the National Museum of the USAF. Ron was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Fairborn OH where he was a Sunday school teacher and elder. He enjoyed playing his guitar, golf, bowling, tennis, sailing and fishing. His favorite past time was spending time with his family. He was a good, generous, and fair man who will be deeply missed.



Ronald W DeCamp is preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph DeCamp, sister Emmogene DeCamp and many brothers and sisters in law he loved dearly.



Ronald is survived by his loving family - his wife of 66 yrs Jean Lambert DeCamp, daughter Yvonne and husband Lee Smith, son Ronald and wife Tina DeCamp, Grandchildren Paige Cowley, Drew Cowley, Annamaria DeCamp and Anthony DeCamp.



Ronald W DeCamp will be interred at a private ceremony in the Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa Fl on August 17th, 2024. Arrangements made by Blount & Curry funeral home.



Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran School of Fairborn OH. The family of Ronald W DeCamp wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Renaissance of North Tampa ALF for their devoted care of our loving husband, father and grandfather.



