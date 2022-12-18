DECK, Dustin Keith



Age 39, of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away on December 14, 2022. Dustin was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 13, 1983, and went to Springboro High School, class of 2002. Dustin will be reunited with Jesus when He returns.



Dustin brought laughter and an abundance of joy to all who ever met him. He was quick to smile and always kept a positive attitude even during the tough times; he was truly beloved and will be sorely missed by many.



Dustin was predeceased by his brother Corey David Watson. He is survived by his father, Daniel S. Deck; mother Bonita (Roger) Owens Jr.; sisters, Danielle (Kenneth) Booth, and Holly Deck; three nieces, three nephews, many uncles, aunts, and cousins.



Visitation for Dustin will take place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Deck family.

