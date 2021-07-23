DECKER, Marie C.



Marie C. Decker, born in Pineville, Kentucky, was called to be with the Lord on July 17, 2021. Preceded in death by Ronald F. Decker, her husband of 50 years. She was the proud mother of 7 children, grandmother to 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a friend to countless others. She donated her remains to the care of Wright State University. A private family ceremony will be held in her memory. She will be greatly missed by those of us here as she dances in Heaven.

