DeCLARK, John T.



Age 67 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and



Warren Counties. He was born on August 12, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Ruth DeClark. John is survived by his brother, Dan (Lynn nee Gajus) DeClark and his sister, Robin DeClark. He is also survived by numerous friends and loved ones. Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on



Saturday, August 21, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 901 East Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

