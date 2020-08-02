DEEM, Diane Elizabeth Diane Elizabeth Deem passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, and lived in Cincinnati, for most of her life. She retired from Central Trust Bank after twenty years of loyal service. Diane enjoyed board games, old movies, and was a Cincinnati Reds fan. She was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Deem, and her parents, Winifred and Bruce Deem. She is survived by her brother, Patrick Deem, and sister, Pamela Scott. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as other family members and friends. She touched the hearts of many and will be sorely missed. Gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 12 to 1pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. A Memorial Ceremony will follow at 1pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

