DeFranco, Paul E.



Dr. Paul E. DeFranco, age 79, passed away on Apr 21, 2023, in Lebanon, KY. He was born on Aug 24, 1943 and grew up in Bangor, PA.



He was one of the first physicians to become neonatal board certified in the US. He was a pioneer in neonatal ECMO and was one of the first neonatologists in the country to study ECMOP. Paul and his practice partner Neil Kantor initiated one of the first neonatal ECMO programs at Miami Valley Hospital. He practiced neonatal critical care medicine for the entirety of his career.



Dr. DeFranco devoted his life to serving the underserved and caring for sick babies. He mentored, trained and remained close friends with countless colleagues over his 50+ year career. The many neonatal fellows and pediatric residents he trained remember him for his love and passion for teaching.



Paul was dynamic, quick-witted and truly a force of nature. He loved his Dodgers and Detroit Lions, and it wouldn't have been unusual to see him coaching or hitting infield around Oakwood. He was a wellspring of trivia and never stopped life-long learning on any topics that piqued his interest. He was deeply devoted to his family and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Lebanon, KY. His biggest pride and loves of his life were his family. His relationships with his children and their mothers remained special - even at the time of his passing, everyone was together for him.



Paul is survived by his wife Vicki DeFranco; his children, Dr. Paul D. (Roseli) DeFranco, Thomas DeFranco, Anne Marlene DeFranco, and their mother Judy DeFranco; children Samuel DeFranco, Ava DeFranco, and their mother Dr. Emily DeFranco. He is also survived by his grandson Salvador DeFranco Aceves, nephew Mark Wynne and niece Marla Wynne Marsella. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul H. DeFranco and Josephine DeFranco (Trigiani) of Bangor, PA, and his sister Marlene Wynne. A private family service was held in Bangor, PA.

