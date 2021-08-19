DEGER, Thomas Edward



86, of Fairborn, Ohio, born October 6, 1934, passed away at Hospice of Dayton, August 14, 2021. He is preceded in death by his son, Tim Deger, his dad, Charles Deger, his mom, Mary Louise Deger, sisters, Pat Hartkopf, and Joanne Feigl.



Tom was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He was married to his gal, Shirley, for 64 years. They met at the University of Dayton and were married at Immaculate Conception Church in Dayton, Ohio, in 1957. They had three children: Ted, Tim and Tracy, and three grandchildren: Laura Murray Merzbacher, Lindsey Murray, and Joe Deger.



After serving in the Army, Tom taught school at St. Albert the Great and Kettering Schools as a 5th grade teacher for 32 years. He was also employed with the Kroger Company in the produce department for 36 years. Other than teaching school, Tom made a difference in this world by organizing an intramural program at Greenmont Elementary, coaching youth basketball and softball in Kettering, and tutoring students in math after retirement. He led these activities and helped children for many extra years.



Tom loved taking care of his grandchildren, holding them when they were young, taking them to gymnastics and ballet classes and by following them throughout their sports through college.



Tom followed college and professional sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds and the University of Dayton Flyers basketball team, (#1) always.



Tom volunteered for many years at Corner Cupboard joining in the camaraderie in his early years.



Tom was passionate about his faith. He honored the Lord with his positive interactions with people, by attending Immaculate Conception Church and by keeping prayer an important part of his daily life.



Visitation will be from 10 A.M. till 11 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Church prior to the mass. The funeral mass begins at 11 A.M. Friday, August 20 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, Ohio, led by Father Satish



Joseph. After the service, Tom will be buried at Calvary



Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to either Corner Cupboard Charities of Greater Dayton, 504 Xenia Avenue, Dayton, OH 45440 https://corner-cupboard-charities-of-greater-dayton or the Blessing of 10 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, OH 45420.

