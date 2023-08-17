DeGroat (Peffly), Wanda



DeGroat, Wanda P., age 97 of Germantown, OH passed away August 15, 2023. Wanda was born in Jefferson Twp to the late Nevin and Ruth (Shell) Peffley and graduated from Jefferson High. Wanda was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church, and retired from Miamisburg Mound. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" DeGroat, daughter Dorris Arnett, and son-in-law Ronnie Brown. She is survived by her daughter Lois "Jeannie" Brown, grandchildren Chuck (Debbie) Mowery, Victoria "Vickie" Kinder, Daniel Mowery, Crista Kempisty, Mickie (Angie) Arnett, Tammy (Tom) Bolka, and Rodney (Rose) Brown, 14 great-grand children and 8 great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown OH on Monday, August 21, 2023 from 10am-12. Funeral services will begin at noon burial immediately following at Highland Cemetery in Miamisburg. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral