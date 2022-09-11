DEHART, Bernice



92 of Springfield passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Fox Run Senior Living. She was born in Rowan County, Kentucky, on December 5, 1929, the daughter of Elmer and Nona (Lambert) Kidd. She retired from the Ohio Masonic Home where she was a cook and was a member of the Forest Valley Freewill Baptist Church. It was her comfort on Sundays. Even though Bernice lived in Ohio her entire adult life, she was a Kentucky farm girl at heart. She loved all animals, especially cats. Yes, she was a cat lady. She loved being outside whether it was mowing her grass, growing flowers and vegetables, raking leaves or shoveling snow. She was always busy and had some project to do. Bernice grew up at a time when every penny you had was never wasted. Nothing was wasted, just repurposed until it was completely used up or worn out. She was always a thrifty gal and could give lessons on living within your means and saving money. Her family and grandchildren adored her. It was always a fun time at Grandma's house. Mom we miss you already. Survivors include her daughter, Joyce (Kurt) Bubp; 3 grandchildren, Andrew (Maren) Bubp, Kelly (Sam McCoy) Bubp and Kara Bubp; brother, Glenn Kidd, sister-in-law, Evelyn Kidd and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Endicott; brothers, Elvis Kidd and Pat Kidd. There will be no funeral per her request. In lieu of flowers, do something nice for somebody or make a donation to your local animal shelter. Thanks to the staff of Fox Run Senior Living and Kindred Hospice for giving such kind and loving care to Bernice and for treating her like family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

