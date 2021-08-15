DeHART, Gene Lowell



Gene Lowell DeHart, age 91 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Carlyle House, Kettering. He was born in Morehead, Kentucky, on November 17, 1929, the son of Homer L. and Pearl M. (Howard) DeHart. He was a retired Dayton Firefighter.



He is survived by his wife Barbara J. (Rhoades) DeHart.



He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Connie DeHart.



A private inurnment will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City.

