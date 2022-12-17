DeHart-Isaacs, Shirley Ann

DeHART-ISSACS,



Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann DeHart-Isaacs, age 76, of Hamilton. passed away on Wednesday December 14, 2022. She was born on, October 31, 1946, in Hamilton the daughter of the late Alfred and Ruby (nee Asher) Hubbard. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Jesse Isaacs; one son Robert DeHart; two grandchildren Chastaina (Steve) Miles and Scott Stephens; two great-grandchildren Awsomas and Axiom. She also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Friday, December 23, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.

