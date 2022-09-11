DeHAVEN, Phyllis G.



Phyllis G. DeHaven, age 90, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Cypress Pointe in Englewood, OH. She was born in Morgan County, KY, on July 26, 1932, to the late Lexie (Barker) and Denzel R. Goodpaster. Phyllis retired from General Motors ~ Inland Division in 1985 after 32 years of service. She was an avid gardener. Phyllis enjoyed her crafts and quilting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George W. DeHaven in 2011 and a brother Denzel "Junior" Goodpaster. Phyllis is survived by many dear cousins, and numerous other relatives, friends, and neighbors. A Visitation will be held 6 -7 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH. An additional Visitation and be held 1-2 p.m., Saturday, September 17th, at the Herald-Stewart-Halsey Funeral Home, 367 Main St., West Liberty, KY, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Ezel Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

