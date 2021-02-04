DeHOFF, Edward Joseph



Age 97, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his residence. He was an Engineer at Delco Moraine for 32 years. Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Mary J. in 2005. He is survived by his daughters & sons-in-law,



Margaret & Dennis Montgomery, Ruth DeHoff, Victoria &



Michael Pedrotti, and Carolyn DeHoff; sons, Lawrence DeHoff and Theodore DeHoff; 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

