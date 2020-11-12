DEIS, Frederick W.



Frederick W. Deis, 83 of Vero Beach, FL, died October 29, 2020, with his family by his side. Fred was born to the late John L. and Dorothy Deis on June 26, 1937, in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School and received his BS in Engineering in 1978. He married Mary Jane (Fecher) in 1959 and they lived together for 61 years in Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas before retiring to Vero Beach, FL, in 1999.



Preceded in death by his baby son, Joey, Fred is survived by his wife, Jane, and his 7 children: Laura Murphy of FL, Mary Jo Leonard of NY, Karen (Jory) Larnerd of NY, David (Cindy) Deis of TX, Janet (Dave) Moga of CA and Matt (Toni) Deis of NJ. He is also survived by by 19 grandchildren (and their spouses) and 9 great-grandchildren with 2 more arriving soon.



A celebration of life and inurnment will be scheduled at a later date. The family is requesting that donations be made



to Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation (accrf..org/donate/) or VNA Hospice of Vero Beach (vnatc.org). Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Fred's Memorial page at



coxgiffordseawinds.com