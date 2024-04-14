Deis, Richard E., Sr.



DEIS, Richard Earl, Sr. 86, formerly of Dayton Ohio, passed away April 9, 2024. The son of Paul and Amelia Deis, he was born June 3, 1937 and is preceded in death by his wife, Rita, and sister, Shirley (Clarence) Heuing. He is survived by brother Ted (Maureen) Deis of Jamestown, and Virginia (Richard) Wald of Silver Spring, Maryland, a son Richard "Rick" Jr. (Patti) Deis of Urbana, Ohio and daughter Susan (Bill) Tippy of Plymouth, Michigan; five grandchildren - Mary, Dottie, Eddie, Anthony, and Amy; seven great-grandchildren - Carter, Colton, Kennedy, Maverick, Nathaniel, Seth, and Theo.



Dick's life was shaped by his selfless commitment to others. He was the kind of guy who would do anything for anyone. He was a long time member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dayton, where he loved volunteering and being an usher. In 2019, after 35 years, Dick retired from Heidelberg Distributors where he worked in building maintenance.



Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2024 from 4 - 8 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 20 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 272 Bainbridge St. in Dayton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, followed by a reception in the Holy Trinity social hall.



