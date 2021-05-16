dayton-daily-news logo
DEISHER, Sharon

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DEISHER, Sharon Lee<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 82, of Brookville, passed away Fri., May 14, 2021. Service 7:00 pm, Tue., May 18, 2021, at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville, OH.</font><br/>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home</p>

<p>950 Albert Road</p>

<p>Brookville, OH</p>

<p>45309</p>

<p>https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

