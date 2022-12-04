DeKOLD, Joseph M.



Age 71, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was born December 19, 1950, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late John & Margaret (Egler) DeKold. Joe was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and retired from Wright-Patt AFB as an Avionics Engineer. He is survived by his loving wife of the past 37 years, Mary E. (Reichert) DeKold; three children, Rachel Moresea (Marcus), David DeKold & Leah DeKold; two grandchildren, Anthony & Aiden Moresea; one sister, Rita Meyer (Glenn); and by his extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday (12/5) at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Robert Hale at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Christopher Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

