dayton-daily-news logo
X

DEL-RIO, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DEL-RIO, Jr., William J.

Age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Kettering Health Dayton. William was a Foreman with General Motors-Delphi, retiring after many years and was a U.S. Marine Veteran during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly M.; and his parents, William J. Sr. and Olive. William is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Terease and Marty Blazer of Fairborn; sons and daughter-in-law, William J. Del-Rio III of VA, Shawn D. and Lisa Del-Rio of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Margaret, Amber and Michael; great-grandchildren, Mayson, Liliana, Sarah, Kaitlyn, Azalea and Benjamin; best friend, Paul Williams; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12 Noon Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
Butcher, Rita
3
BLIZZARD, Jeffrey
4
ADAMS, Leonidas
5
BLAIR, Jennifer
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top