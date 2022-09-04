DEL-RIO, William

DEL-RIO, Jr., William J.



Age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Kettering Health Dayton. William was a Foreman with General Motors-Delphi, retiring after many years and was a U.S. Marine Veteran during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly M.; and his parents, William J. Sr. and Olive. William is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Terease and Marty Blazer of Fairborn; sons and daughter-in-law, William J. Del-Rio III of VA, Shawn D. and Lisa Del-Rio of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Margaret, Amber and Michael; great-grandchildren, Mayson, Liliana, Sarah, Kaitlyn, Azalea and Benjamin; best friend, Paul Williams; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12 Noon Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

