DELANEY, Tom

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DELANEY, Tom Joseph

We are sad to announce the passing of Tom, 63, of Centerville, Ohio, on Monday, October 24, 2022. He took on his cancer battle like he did everything else in his life, with strength, determination and grit. Those who knew and loved Tom will never forget him. He will be missed. He is survived by his faithful wife Mary Jo, son Michael (Samantha and Baron) and daughter Sarah, his mother Sally Delaney, mother-in-law Mary Silvestri (Chuck Stevens), brothers Charles Delaney (Laurie), Rick Delaney (Carol), sister Jenny Workum (Lee), stepmother-in-law Joanne Silvestri, brothers-in-law, Mick and Kevin Silvestri and several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Delaney, father-in-law John A. Silvestri, and sister-in-law Beth Silvestri Thomas. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Visitation 2-5 pm with service to follow at 5 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

