Delaney, William

Colonel (Ret) William John Delaney received final orders for his last flight on 2/7/2024. God arranged his final mission and guaranteed a safe landing. He will be missed immensely by all his friends and family. Bill, the youngest in a family of seven, was born July 16, 1930, in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Following grammar and high school at St Patrick's and Central Catholic, respectively, he attended Boston College for one year before being awarded the Principal's Appointment in 1948 to the US Naval Academy to become a member of the Class of 1952. Upon graduation, Bill was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the US Air Force and embarked on a 23-year military career encompassing the Korean, Vietnam, and Cold Wars, each of which brought new challenges to Bill in education, assignments, and responsibilities. In addition to a Bachelor of Science from the USNA, Bill received a Master of Science degree from MIT in 1959 and a Graduation Award from the Armed Forces Staff College at Norfolk, Virginia, in 1966. He was a decorated officer with medals, including the Air Force Commendation medal with oak leaf cluster and Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in outstanding service to the USAF. Since retiring from his last assignment as Division Chief in the Avionics Lab at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio, Bill enjoyed leisure activities and visiting with his six children and nine grandchildren. He was an honest, faithful husband of sixty years to his wife Mary, who preceded him in death, and a true, dependable person to all who called him a friend. The world was a better place because Bill was in it, and we will miss him terribly. He is survived by his six children, Lynn Delaney of Columbus, Ohio; Carol DiNovo (Tony) of Ashley, Ohio; Steve Delaney of Dayton, Ohio; Mark Delaney, of Houston, Texas; Joni Hayes (Rick) of Pelham, Alabama, and Julie Piantedosi (Joe) of Winchester, Massachusetts; his nine grandchildren, Alex DiNovo, Justin, Michael, Ryan and Caitlin Delaney, Robert, Kristen and Connor Hayes, Jared Piantedosi and fourteen great-grandchildren. An inurnment will be at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis, Maryland at a later date, and will include the rendering of military honors. Bill will join his beloved bride, Mary, who was inurned at the Naval Academy following her passing in the autumn of 2010. The family asks that any charitable donations be made to St. Helen's Parish of Riverside, Ohio or the Gary Sinise Foundation Serving America's Veterans, Defenders & Their Families. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



