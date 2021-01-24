DELAWDER, Howard



Age 87, of Fairborn, passed away in his home on Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was born the son of Willard and Addie (Saunders) Delawder on August 2, 1933, in Pedro, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons Danny Ray Delawder and Howard Delawder, Jr. and his loving wife Lucille



(Robinson) Delawder. He is survived by their son Dallas (Janet) Delawder of Dickson, TN, 2 daughters Debbie (Dale) Wilker of West Chester, OH, and Darlene Delawder (Kenny Mulvaney) of Fairborn, OH, 1 brother Ford Delawder of Oak Hill, OH, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Howard was a



dedicated husband and father who loved his family with all his heart to the very end and will be missed by all who knew him. Howard made sure he was around for Lucille's and his 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 11AM-1PM at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home,119 East Main St Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Viewing followed by burial at Byron Cemetery.

