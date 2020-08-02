DELBERT, W. Thomas "Del" Del Thomas, age 69, died Sunday, 26 July 2020. He was born on 4 Sept 1950, in Ogden, Utah, the oldest son of Marva Cragun Thomas and D. Ward Thomas. He served in the United States Air Force for 14 years. He was active in area community theatres for many years, building sets and performing on stage. He was a long time member of Kittyhawk Ski Club and the Dayton Hash House Harriers running club. He especially loved cheering on local Ohio teams, especially OSU, from his favorite seat in his bar. Del is survived by two daughters, Audrie Thompson and April Thomas; two brothers, Brett Thomas and John Statler; his beloved grandchildren and additional extended family, and by his significant other for 15 years, Janet Wentworth. He was pre-deceased by his parents; one son; and one brother. There will be no funeral services. www.NewcomerDayton.com

