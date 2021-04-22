DELONG, John F.



Age 87, of Fairfield, passed away at Residence on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 17, 1934, to Walter DeLong and Irene Eckstein DeLong. John graduated from Ross High School in 1952. He married Gwendolyn Williams June 19, 1954, in Hamilton Ohio. John was employed as a pipe fitter for 16 years at Champion Papers and 24 years at Mound Laboratories and retired in 1992. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #36. John is survived by his children, Kenneth DeLong, Rebecca (Mike) Dickson; brother, Donald DeLong; sisters, Rosemary Miley, Charlotte Gardner, Catherine Gardner, Joan Houston, and Joyce Follick; grandchildren, Wendy (James) Jones, Sam (Ashley) Wade and Logan Wade; and three great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gwendolyn DeLong; brothers, William and Daniel DeLong; and sisters, Dorothy Morgan, Helen Hacker, and Jeanette Lambert. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 10:30 AM with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at



