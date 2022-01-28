DELPH, Marjorie Ann



Passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Carlisle Manor Nursing Home. She was born on August 27, 1940, in Middletown, Ohio, to parents Whiz and Bessie Hipsher (Hatfield).



She was preceded in death by children, Vicky Lynn, and an



Infant boy; sisters, Mary Willis, Beulah Hipsher, Sara Hatfield; brothers, JC Hipsher, Pete Hipsher, Gene Hipsher, and Earl Hipsher.



Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, R.C. Delph; sons, Jerry Delph, and Scott Delph; grandsons, Brandon Delph, and Devon Delph.



Visitation for Marjorie will be on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street Franklin, OH 45005. Funeral service will



immediately follow at 1:00 pm with Chester Collins officiating. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery.



