DEMMA, Marilyn

DEMMA (Hixon), Marilyn Louise



Passed away on December 11, 2020, in her residence. Marilyn fought a battle with cancer for almost 3 years. Marilyn will always be remembered for her loving and compassionate ways. She devoted her life to helping others, professionally as well as personally. Marilyn was married for over 50 years to her husband Frank. They enjoyed their time with family but always put a special emphasis on spending quality time together as husband and wife. They often took long vacations in their car to be able to spend more time together. Marilyn and Frank are the parents of Mark (Danielle), Andy and Chris (Brittney). They enjoyed spending time with their 3 grandkids, Miles, Lenny and Cohen. They were the spark in her eyes and heart.



Marilyn is survived by her sister, Anita (Hixon) (Kent) Hager, brother Greg (Kelly) Hixon and her mother, Cyrilla Hixon. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Hixon, brother Stephen Hixon and special nephew, Casey Hager. Also,



Marilyn is survived by special sisters-in-law and bothers-in-law as well as many special nieces and nephews. Due to COVID 19, the family will not have a visitation or funeral. It is our hopes to celebrate her at a later date. Thanks to all of our family and friends for their love and support. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

