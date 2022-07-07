DEMPSTER, Richard Elliot



Age 79 of Middletown, went home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on July 16th, 1942, to Russell and Betty Dempster. Richard was a lifelong Middletonian graduating from MHS in 1960. He went on to receive his BA from the University of Cincinnati in 1967. Upon his graduation from college, he went to work full time for his father at Rus' Dempster's General Tire. In 1972 he bought the firm from his father and changed the name of the business to Dempster Tire Sales Inc. He was very active in the Jaycee's throughout the seventies. He was also very active in his lifelong church First Presbyterian serving as a deacon and trustee for many years. He was also an avid UC Bearcats fan having season tickets to both Football and Basketball for several decades. Richard loved to be outside working in his yard, boating and hunting. Richard had many friends and family he loved to spend time with as well. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Reva; and his parents. He is survived by his son, Richie (Heather); grandchildren, Russell and Dahlia; sister, Barbara; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr), Middletown with Reverend Michael Isaacs officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Please sign the guestbook at



