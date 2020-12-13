DENNEY, Arthur I.



Arthur I. Denney " Art" (Tink), age 75, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away in his home on Friday, December 11, 2020. He was born February 17th, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Dorothy & John Denney. Art served our country in the Army National Guard for 22 years as a SFC. Art retired as a supervisor from R & M (Moyno) after 43 years. He never missed a baseball practice or game or any events with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean (Cochran) Denney. His children: David Denney & Becky Suttles; his grandchildren: Tim (Abby) Denney, Jereme Suttles, Elizabeth (Anthony) Varga, Britany (Carl) Wells. His great-grandchildren: Eeli, Dominick, Emmie, Jennah and Ta'Shawn. His brother, John "Pete" Denney; his brothers-in-law: Jerry (Phyllis) Cochran, Mike (Debi) Cochran, Ted (Brenda) Cochran, Edmund "Bud" LeValley & Bill



Robinson and several nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Art and Inez Sherrock who raised him. He is also preceded in death by his son-in-law,



Jimmie Suttles and his daughter-in-law, Carol Denney; his



sisters: Jackie Denney, Barbara Robinson and Mildred LeValley; brothers: Jack, Donald and Rob Sherrock; two



stepbrothers: Carl "Pumpkin" and Terry Sanders; a grandson, Kristopher Suttles and his best friend, Robert "Bob" Pfister. Services will be private with a celebration of life service



live-streamed beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday,



December 16th, 2020, through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through



