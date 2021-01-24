X

DENNEY, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DENNEY, Robert Alan

Robert Alan Denney passed away on January 15, 2021, at

Hospice of Dayton. Robert was born July 6, 1934, in East

Peoria, Illinois, to Fred and Bessie (Hammond) Denney, Sr.

Robert (Bob) was a charter employee of the newly-opening Charles F. Kettering Memorial Hospital in Kettering, Ohio, in December 1963. Bob filled several roles during his tenure but performing maintenance duties was his most enjoyed assignment. Bob also enjoyed working for Centerville City Public Schools, Westbrock Funeral Home and serving as a volunteer firefighter for the Washington Township Volunteer Fire

Department for many years. Bob was also very proud of his memberships as a Thirty Second Degree Freemason and

Kentucky Colonel.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Glen, Betty, Fred Jr., Trennace, twin brother Richard and

Joseph.

He is survived by his sister Bess Vendouris of Glendale, CA, children Alan Denney, Scott Denney and Susan Denney all of Dayton, Ohio, as well as numerous other family, friends and loved ones who will always recall his sense of humor and

generous heart. There will be private services and burial.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton Ohio, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.