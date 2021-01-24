DENNEY, Robert Alan
Robert Alan Denney passed away on January 15, 2021, at
Hospice of Dayton. Robert was born July 6, 1934, in East
Peoria, Illinois, to Fred and Bessie (Hammond) Denney, Sr.
Robert (Bob) was a charter employee of the newly-opening Charles F. Kettering Memorial Hospital in Kettering, Ohio, in December 1963. Bob filled several roles during his tenure but performing maintenance duties was his most enjoyed assignment. Bob also enjoyed working for Centerville City Public Schools, Westbrock Funeral Home and serving as a volunteer firefighter for the Washington Township Volunteer Fire
Department for many years. Bob was also very proud of his memberships as a Thirty Second Degree Freemason and
Kentucky Colonel.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Glen, Betty, Fred Jr., Trennace, twin brother Richard and
Joseph.
He is survived by his sister Bess Vendouris of Glendale, CA, children Alan Denney, Scott Denney and Susan Denney all of Dayton, Ohio, as well as numerous other family, friends and loved ones who will always recall his sense of humor and
generous heart. There will be private services and burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton Ohio, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.
