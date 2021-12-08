DENNIS, Bea



Bea Dennis, died at Mount Pleasant Ohio Living, Monroe, Ohio, Saturday, December 4, 2021. She passed peacefully among family. Bea was a Registered Nurse for many years at Middletown Regional Hospital, Armco Middletown Hospital, and Director of Senior Citizens. Bea is survived by her daughter, Donna (Peter) Amatulli and sister, Vicki (Tim) Bechtel. She adored her grandchildren, Jacqueline (Jon) McCumber, Daniel Amatulli, Chris (Lyn) Johnson, Kurtis Johnson and



especially, her great-grandchildren, Haley (Devin) King, Isabel and Everett McCumber. Preceding her in death are her



parents, Matilda and Elmer Moore, husband Ray Dennis 2010, and son Mark Johnson 2020. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Mount Pleasant for their kindness and care. As Bea requested, there will be a private funeral service at the family's discretion. Arrangements in the care of



Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Dayton is requested.



