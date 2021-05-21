DENNIS, Judith Ann



Age 78, passed away the 18th of May 2021, at Continental Manor in Blanchester, Ohio. She was born February 25, 1943, in Middletown, Ohio, to William and Helen (Birch)



Dennis. She was a factory worker at Miller Coors. She was a member of Trenton Nazarene Church and sung in their choir. She was an avid gardener and artist. Judith is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Joe) Harvey; sister, Margie White; grandchildren, Spencer Brown and Jacob Hart; nieces, Melissa Haller and Christy White; great-niece, Heather Cisco; great-nephews, Alexander Cisco and Colton Haller; and multiple friends and family. Judith was the heart of her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; her



ex-husband and dear friend, Donald Terrill; and her special cousin, Richard VanCleve. Visitation will be Monday, May 24, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 p.m., at Baker-Stevens–Parramore



Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave.,Middletown, with a



Celebration of Life Service following at 2 pm., Rev. Ed Bastein will be officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



