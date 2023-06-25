Dennis, Sandra "Dianne"



Sandra Dianne Dennis, age 74 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born July 21, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Wilmer and Betty Dennis. Dianne was proud to be a Centerville High School Co-Ed. She graduated in the class of 1966 and remained lifelong friends with many of her classmates. Dianne loved to travel and was a true world traveler. She loved to read and spend time at the beach. What made Dianne happiest was her family and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Dianne is survived by her Son, Gregory Edward (Anne) Engelhard; Daughter, Kelli Marie (Rodney Whicker) Dennis; Fiancé, Dan Wilson; Grandsons, Gregory E. Engelhard II and James H. (Kelsie) Ferguson III; Granddaughters, Maggie A. Engelhard, Madeline M. (Dylan Hisey) Tetterton and Isabelle A. Tetterton; Great-grandchildren, Oliver, Raleigh, Reagan, Charlotte; She is also survived by numerous friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Iley Marshall Barnes III, and her Parents, Betty Jean and Wilmer Ellsworth Dennis. A Celebration of Dianne's Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Hospice of Dayton.



