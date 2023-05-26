Dennis, Sandra

Dennis (Zeigler), Sandra Lynn "Sandy"



Sandra Lynn Dennis, 76, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Services will be held on Sunday, May 28th at 4:00 p.m. in Possum Rd. Church of God, 1601 W. Possum Rd., Springfield. Visitation will be held from 3-4:00 p.m. prior to the service. Private graveside services will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. To view her full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com



