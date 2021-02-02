DENNIS, Sue Ann



SUE ANN DENNIS, age 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 29, 2021. She was born in Springfield on September 14, 1934, daughter of the late



Herbert and Frances (Lensman) Dailey. Sue loved playing cards, especially with her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and frequent trips to the



casino. Sue adored every



moment with her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Frederick



"Mike" (Deb) Dennis, Cheryl (Dave) Massie and William C. "Bill" Dennis; grandchildren, Michelle, Joseph, Jason, Ashley, Davey; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kolten, Hailee, Katelynn, Lilie, Abbey and Jordan; sister, Vickie (Steve) Tooker, along with several nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick W. Dennis, Jr.; a daughter, Shelley Ann; brother, Richard. Sue will be laid to rest during a service on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11am in the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel. Entombment will follow with her husband, Fred. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



