X

DENNIS, Sue

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DENNIS, Sue Ann

SUE ANN DENNIS, age 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 29, 2021. She was born in Springfield on September 14, 1934, daughter of the late

Herbert and Frances (Lensman) Dailey. Sue loved playing cards, especially with her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and frequent trips to the

casino. Sue adored every

moment with her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Frederick

"Mike" (Deb) Dennis, Cheryl (Dave) Massie and William C. "Bill" Dennis; grandchildren, Michelle, Joseph, Jason, Ashley, Davey; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kolten, Hailee, Katelynn, Lilie, Abbey and Jordan; sister, Vickie (Steve) Tooker, along with several nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick W. Dennis, Jr.; a daughter, Shelley Ann; brother, Richard. Sue will be laid to rest during a service on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11am in the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel. Entombment will follow with her husband, Fred. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.