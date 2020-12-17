DENT, Joyce



Elizabeth Gaston



Joyce Elizabeth Gaston Dent, was born on June 10, 1944, in Dayton Ohio. She was the second daughter born to William and Reba Gaston. Joyce passed away at home surrounded by her family on December 8, 2020, at the age of 76 after a



courageous 11 year battle with ovarian cancer.



Joyce graduated from Dayton's Roosevelt High School in 1963 and enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C. later that fall. She ultimately graduated Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, where she majored in education, and was initiated into the Beta Xi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She received her Master's Degree in education from Pepperdine University.



Joyce had a stellar career in education as a teacher and an administrator for three decades in both the Los Angeles



Unified School District and the Dayton Public School system. She worked as an adjunct professor for many years at the Los Angeles Community College District. Joyce also enjoyed a



career in real estate in Los Angeles and Dayton. She was also a practitioner in the holistic healing arts and loved helping people.



During her life, Joyce was very active in many civic and community organizations. She was a proud member of The Los Angeles and The Dayton Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and The National Smart Set, Inc.



Joyce passed away peacefully and leaves behind many loving memories. She brought joy and happiness to her entire family and her many longtime friends. Joyce's gift was her ever present spirit of love, positivity, compassion, and service that was nurtured by her deep faith in God. She leaves us all with



an aspirational example of a life well-lived and deeply



appreciated.



She is survived by the love of her life, her only child, daughter Robyn Alexander (James), two loving grandchildren who called her "Nani", Kristin and Corinne Alexander; sister Anne Burns; brother-in-law, Homer Price (Georgene), niece and nephews Lauren Lucas, Donald Lucas (Dana) and David Lucas, Homer Price, III, Justin Price (Tonette) and Holden Price, a host of grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.

