Dent, Ruth

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Dent, Ruth Ann

Ruth-Ann Dent, 76, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 2, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Robert G. Hunter, Jr., and Vivian L. (Worthington) Hunter. Visitation: Friday, March 17, 2023 from 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with Dr. Ronald Carr, Dean, Springfield Branch, Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research officiating.

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone St.

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com

