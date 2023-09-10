DePAUL, Florence M.



97, of Butler Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at Randall Residence in Tipp City. She was born to Charles & Sarah Gibson on Sept. 25, 1925 in Utica, New York. Florence was a retired Registered Nurse and was a member of the Sulphur Grove Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norval DePaul, and her brother, Jack Gibson. Florence is survived by her daughters, MaryPat Price (Greg) and Sally Rose (Greg); son, Mark DePaul (Vicki); 7 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren & 5 great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A private memorial service and entombment of her cremated remains will be held at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Assn., 6077 Far Hills Ave Suite 117, Dayton, OH 45459. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



