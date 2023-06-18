Deptula, Joan Carol



DEPTULA, Joan Carol, age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Joan retired as an accountant for Rush Packaging and was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard W. Deptula Sr.; son, Leonard Deptula Jr., her parents and brother. Joan is survived by, and loved dearly, her daughter & son-in-law, Laurie A. & Gavin Wilson; sons & daughter-in-law, David M. & Cindy Deptula, James R. Deptula; grandchildren, Mike, Chris, Holly, Justin, Kyle, Ben, Karissa & Sadie; 6 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Robert Hale Celebrant. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter Catholic Church Food Pantry in Joan's memory.



