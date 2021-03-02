DERKSEN, Jacqueline J.



Jacqueline J. Derksen, 89 of Tipp City, was welcomed by



Jesus and the Heavenly Hosts into eternal glory on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at her



residence surrounded by her loving family.



Jeanne was born February 15, 1932, in De Graff, to the late John A. and Florance M.



(Madden) McQueen. On July 23, 1950, in Bellefontaine she married the love of her life Jacob G. Derksen.



Jeanne attended Landmark Baptist Church for many years. She loved Jesus and was a dedicated prayer warrior. Jeanne was a devoted homemaker who was passionate about caring for those she loved. She enjoyed spending time with her



family and taking a few trips out west. Jeanne also enjoyed shopping and searching for red glassware, chicken and



cardinal décor. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Jeanne will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Jacob G. Derksen, sons, Joseph (Donna) Derksen, Daniel (Patricia) Derksen; daughter, Margie Derksen; grandchildren, Dolly



Carlson and Daniel (Shana) Derksen, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Briyana, Brayden, Brailey and Brooklyn; sisters, Janet, Elsie and Peggy; many nieces and nephews and a special Aunt Ruthie.



Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughters, Betty Joann and Allisyn Marie; sisters, Judy, June and Patricia.



A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1470 W Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will take place in Zanesfield Cemetery following the service.



Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice



